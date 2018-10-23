Mother furious people recorded 8-year-old son on fire instead of helping

ATLANTA - A mother is furious that people watching her 8-year-old son on fire started recording instead of helping.
Sanquon King is now listed in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital after suffering burns over 38% of his body.
The child's mother, Willtrivius King, told Channel 2 Action News adults watched her son frantically running Friday evening after he caught fire at Covington Housing Authority Units and did nothing.
Someone shot video of him screaming for help. One woman can be heard barking instructions.
"Lay down in the grass and roll. Lay down in the grass," she said.
The same woman also made a comment to someone who thought what was happening was entertaining.
[If you'd like to donate to the King family, visit any Wells Fargo and ask for the Sanquon King account]
