0 Model killed months after moving to Atlanta: 'So many unanswered questions'

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - UPDATE: According to the GoFundMe account, Kelsey has passed away. Her sister posted on Facebook that the funeral is scheduled for Oct. 20 in California.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The family of a woman who was shot while driving to work says she is brain-dead, and they are about to take her off life support.

Police have no idea who shot 28-year-old Kelsey Quayle, and her family is searching for answers.

"We just have so many unanswered questions," Kayleigh Martin, Quayle's sister, said.

The model from California moved to the Atlanta area two months ago.

Police said she was minutes from work when she was shot.

Her family said a bullet lodged into the lower base of the back of her head.

"I just want to know who did this. It's ridiculous. She didn't deserve this," Martin told Channel 2’s Tom Jones outside Grady Hospital.

Clayton County police said Quayle was driving on Upper Riverdale Road near Roy Huie Road around 7 a.m. Monday when her white Mazda 626 suddenly went into oncoming traffic and crashed into two cars.

Paramedics found Quayle unconscious. They transported her to the hospital.

"Upon her being transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, it was found she had suffered a gunshot wound," Capt. Scott Stubbs, of the Clayton County Police Department, said.

Police have no idea who shot her.

“We have no reports of anyone reporting any gunfire, no reports of anybody driving erratically," Stubbs said.

"She was the sweetest person. It just doesn't make sense,” Martin said.

Martin said her sister moved to Atlanta because she could get more modeling opportunities here.

Martin can't understand why her sister's plans for a prosperous future have been replaced with plans for a funeral.

Martin thinks someone saw what happened.

"Please, please come forward. Please let us know if anybody saw anything," she said.

Police are looking at surveillance cameras in the area and reinterviewing crash victims to see if they remember anything out of the ordinary.

Contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS if you have any information.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. CLICK HERE for more information.

