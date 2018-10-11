  • LIVE UPDATES: 11-year-old Georgia's first death from Michael

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Tropical Storm Michael is moving through Georgia right now but has left a trail of destruction in its path. Tragically, Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that a child has died in Georgia. 

    Seminole County EMA Director Travis Brooks confirmed that the 11-year-old was killed when a tree fell onto a structure in south Georgia. Brooks said there is no power in the county and trees and power poles are down in the area.

    Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning as we continue to track Tropical Storm Michael moving through Georgia.

    Channel 2's Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists have been using the world's most powerful weather technology to track Michael for more than a week as it gained strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

    Michael weakened to a tropical storm around 1 a.m., is continuing to lose strength as it moves through the state. Its current maximum sustained winds is 50 mph.

    A Tornado Watch has expired for much of Georgia, but heavy rain is causing flooding across much of the area. 

    A Flood Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. for all of metro Atlanta and middle Georgia. Several more inches of rain is possible before Michael moves out of state.

    [PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael makes landfall, leaves devastating damage behind]

    Hundreds of thousands of people are without power. Both Georgia Power and EMCs are reporting a total of nearly 300,000 outages. 

    According to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz, it's the first time since 1898 that Georgia has taken a direct hit from a major hurricane.

    LIVE Minute-by-Minute Updates

    4:45 a.m.:

    A Tropical Storm Warning is still in effect for much of Middle and Eastern Georgia.

    4:38 a.m.:

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says Atlanta set a record for rain on Wednesday due to Michael.

    4:35 a.m.:

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says Michael is continuing to weaken but the wind and rain will impact the morning commute.

    4:31 a.m.: 

    There are a few school delays this morning. 

    4:05 a.m.:

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach reports that there is a multi-vehicle crash on I-20 E at I-285 in DeKalb County. He reports the interstate is very wet. 

    4:02 a.m.:

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says rain bands from Michael are moving through metro Atlanta.

    3:40 a.m.: 

    Channel 2's Linda Stouffer reports that the roads across metro Atlanta is slick due to the heavy rainfall.

    3 a.m.:

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls reports that the strongest winds right now is in Middle Georgia.

    2 a.m.:

    Tropical Storm Michael continues to weaken over Middle Georgia with maximum sustained winds at 60 mph. Michael is moving toward the northeast near 20 mph and this general motion should continue this morning.

    1 a.m.:

    Michael has weakened to a Tropical Storm.

