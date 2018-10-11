0 LIVE UPDATES: 11-year-old Georgia's first death from Michael

ATLANTA - Tropical Storm Michael is moving through Georgia right now but has left a trail of destruction in its path. Tragically, Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that a child has died in Georgia.

Seminole County EMA Director Travis Brooks confirmed that the 11-year-old was killed when a tree fell onto a structure in south Georgia. Brooks said there is no power in the county and trees and power poles are down in the area.

Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning as we continue to track Tropical Storm Michael moving through Georgia.

Channel 2's Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists have been using the world's most powerful weather technology to track Michael for more than a week as it gained strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

Michael weakened to a tropical storm around 1 a.m., is continuing to lose strength as it moves through the state. Its current maximum sustained winds is 50 mph.

A Tornado Watch has expired for much of Georgia, but heavy rain is causing flooding across much of the area.

A Flood Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. for all of metro Atlanta and middle Georgia. Several more inches of rain is possible before Michael moves out of state.

Hundreds of thousands of people are without power. Both Georgia Power and EMCs are reporting a total of nearly 300,000 outages.

According to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz, it's the first time since 1898 that Georgia has taken a direct hit from a major hurricane.

LIVE Minute-by-Minute Updates

4:45 a.m.:

A Tropical Storm Warning is still in effect for much of Middle and Eastern Georgia.

Tropical Storm Warning remains for parts of east and southern metro counties. Strong winds and heavy rain continue. pic.twitter.com/SMpaXgDOdV — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) October 11, 2018

4:38 a.m.:

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says Atlanta set a record for rain on Wednesday due to Michael.

RECORD DAILY MAXIMUM RAINFALL IN ATLANTA YESTERDAY. 3.42" Old record 1.59" in 1990. Rain continues to fall this morning. It will be clearing out for the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/27HaocmFZm — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) October 11, 2018

4:35 a.m.:

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says Michael is continuing to weaken but the wind and rain will impact the morning commute.

#Michael continues to weaken but squalls of wind and rain will impact the AM commute. That rain will be ending mid-morning here in N GA. Until then, PLEASE TAKE IT EASY ON THE ROAD! #Stormwatchon2 pic.twitter.com/b5r3cv5FMS — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) October 11, 2018

4:31 a.m.:

There are a few school delays this morning.

A few school DELAYS this morning. FULL LIST- and we’ll update it throughout the morning #Michael https://t.co/izoBwQdGUc. LIVE coverage RIGHT NOW on Channel 2 #StormWatchOn2. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/xuDj2m2zhJ — Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) October 11, 2018

4:05 a.m.:

Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach reports that there is a multi-vehicle crash on I-20 E at I-285 in DeKalb County. He reports the interstate is very wet.

All lanes blocked on I-20/eb at I-285 in DeKalb Co.: Here are your alternate routes. #ATLtraffic #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/gqV8KMLAK0 — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 11, 2018

4:02 a.m.:

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says rain bands from Michael are moving through metro Atlanta.

3:40 a.m.:

Channel 2's Linda Stouffer reports that the roads across metro Atlanta is slick due to the heavy rainfall.

3 a.m.:

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls reports that the strongest winds right now is in Middle Georgia.

Gusty wind and areas of heavy rain are starting off the morning. Strongest winds in Middle GA, closer to center pic.twitter.com/MVcxpAQgWQ — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) October 11, 2018

2 a.m.:

Tropical Storm Michael continues to weaken over Middle Georgia with maximum sustained winds at 60 mph. Michael is moving toward the northeast near 20 mph and this general motion should continue this morning.

1 a.m.:

Michael has weakened to a Tropical Storm.

