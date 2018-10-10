ATLANTA - Hurricane Michael continues to intensify moving toward the Florida Panhandle and could make history with its landfall Wednesday.
A Category 4 hurricane has never made landfall on the Florida Panhandle, according to Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz.
Nitz researched data going back to 1851 and found that only six major hurricanes have ever hit the Florida Panhandle, the last being Hurricane Eloise.
Major hurricane landfall is rare. I did some research and was surprised to find that since 1851 there have been only 6 major hurricanes to make landfall within 75 miles of Panama City Beach. All were Category 3.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) October 10, 2018
Four of these were in the 1800s. pic.twitter.com/RsdaYZUVs4
Hurricane Eloise made landfall as a Category 3 near Fort Walton Beach on Sept. 23, 1975 with peak wind gusts of 115 MPH. The storm surge with Eloise reached as high as 10.6 feet in Destin.
The storm surge with Hurricane Michael is expected to reach even higher with nine to 13 feet possible, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton.
Hurricane Michael is currently hours away from making its landfall near Panama City Beach. Hurricane, storm surge and tropical storm warnings extend across Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
