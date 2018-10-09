0 What does Hurricane Michael 'State of Emergency' mean for Georgia?

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for 92 counties as Hurricane Michael barrels toward the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Michael is currently projected to make landfall on the Florida panhandle as a Category 2 storm, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton.

"This storm system has potential to have catastrophic impacts to citizens throughout the Gulf Coast region of the United States and significant inland impacts in Georgia," Deal.

How long does the State of Emergency last?

The State of Emergency went into effect at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday Oct. 9 and it will end at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 16.

Which counties are affected by the State of Emergency?

The State of Emergency covers counties south of a line from Columbus to Macon to Savannah. Here is the full list of counties Gov. Deal declared:

Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Calhoun, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Grady, Hancock, Houston, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, McIntosh, Miller, Mitchell, Montgomery, Muscogee, Peach, Pierce, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Schley, Screven, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Twiggs, Upson, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkinson and Worth counties.

What resources are available during a State of Emergency?

Under Gov. Deal's executive order, all resources of the State of Georgia are made available to assist with hurricane response.

This includes an uninterrupted supply of petroleum, supplies, goods and services along with any food and agricultural products.

The executive order also prohibits any price gouging related to goods that are necessary to prepare for Hurricane Michael.

