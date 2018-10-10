0 FEMA opens 24-hour command center ahead of catastrophic Hurricane Michael

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Critical resources to save lives are on the move in Georgia as Category 4 Hurricane Michael continues to strengthen as it approaches the Florida panhandle.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) plans to start working around the clock at its command center in DeKalb County Wednesday morning.

Workers are ready to send resources to the people who need them most.

FEMA leaders gave Channel 2 Action News access inside the agency’s response center in DeKalb County on Tuesday.

The agency is keeping track of Hurricane Michael, described as extremely dangerous.

“The difference between this storm, Michael, and Florence is that Michael is going to hit with a large punch,” Glen Sachtleben, FEMA response division director, said.

The fast-moving storm is expected to hit the Florida Panhandle and slice through Georgia and FEMA is ready to respond and deliver the resources needed.

“If the states feel they’ve got a need for commodities, or capabilities such as food, water, blankets, for capabilities swift water rescue, medical teams,” Sachtleben said.

Inside FEMA’s Region 4 office, every minute is critical to have resources in place before the storm makes landfall.

“Because it’s moving fast, that does not give us a lot of response time, but that’s why we’re building our capabilities right now, so that if we need something rapidly it’s already ready to go,” Sachtleben said.

FEMA says it is best for everyone to evacuate, but if you chose to ride out the storm, you are putting your life in danger.

“We really encourage everyone that’s in this storm’s path to be ready. Get ready while you still have the time,” Sachtleben said.

It was President Jimmy Carter who created FEMA by executive order in 1979.

