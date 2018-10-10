0 LIVE UPDATES: 'Extremely dangerous' Cat. 4 Hurricane Michael growing even stronger

ATLANTA - Category 4 Hurricane Michael is growing even more dangerous and could bring life-threatening storm surge to parts of the Florida Panhandle.

Channel 2's Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists have been using the world's most powerful weather technology to track this monster storm for more than a week.

We'll have LIVE coverage from 4 crews across Florida and Georgia covering this powerful storm on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

The hurricane is now just hours away from landfall and could slam the coast with winds of 140 mph. Some areas along the Panhandle could see storm surge of up to 13 feet.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App]

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton has been tracking hurricanes for more than 30 years and agrees with the National Hurricane Center in calling this monster storm "extremely dangerous."

After the storm makes landfall mid-day today near Panama City, it is expected to move north toward Georgia. Parts of middle Georgia could see 4 to 8 inches of rain.

On Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a State of Emergency for 92 counties ahead of the hurricane.

LIVE Minute-by-Minute Updates

4:56 a.m.:

New weather data shows Hurricane Michael has grown even stronger with maximum winds of 140 mph, with even higher wind gusts.

4:43 a.m.:

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says wind gusts are as high as 51 mph this morning measured by buoys offshore. The gusts are expected to get much stronger.

Hurricane Michael producing wind gusts as high as 51 mph this morning offshore buoys and 46 mph near the Big Bend area of Florida. These winds will increase as Michael gets closer to shore. pic.twitter.com/4IpllJS5bL — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) October 10, 2018

4:30 a.m.:

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says there will be catastrophic flooding from this system in Florida and urged anyone still in the danger zone, to get out.

3:05 a.m.:

Channel 2's Linda Stouffer posted a radar picture showing Hurricane Michael's latest position in the Gulf of Mexico.

2 a.m.:

Hurricane Michael has been upgraded to a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 130 mph.

Click here for previous updates

[RELATED: How does a hurricane form?]

Summary of Watches and Warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida to Anclote River Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Anclote River Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

Alabama/Florida border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Alabama/Florida border to Suwannee River Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Suwanee River Florida to Chassahowitzka Florida

North of Fernandina Beach Florida to South Santee River South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River

South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. This is

a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.

Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 hours. Preparations to protect life and property should be

rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case during the next 12 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.