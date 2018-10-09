0 LIVE UPDATES: Evacuations ordered as ‘monstrous' Hurricane Michael approaches Florida

ATLANTA - Thousands of people will have to leave their homes beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday as Hurricane Michael takes aim at the Florida panhandle.

The Category 1 hurricane is gaining strength as it churns in the Gulf of Mexico.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the hurricane is expected to make landfall Wednesday.

As of Tuesday morning, the storm has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is moving north-northwest at 12 mph.

Georgia Prepares for Effects of Michael

The Hurricane Center issued hurricane and tropical storm watches for parts of South Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 warned of rough winds and a high risk of flooding. Parts of southeast Georgia could also see tropical storm-force conditions.

An Inland Hurricane and Tropical Storm watch has been issued for parts of south Georgia. pic.twitter.com/vvO7IkPFGf — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) October 8, 2018

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said there is a marginal risk for tornadoes in southwest Georgia.

Area of dark green showing a MARGINAL RISK. I believe this is the area to watch for possible spin up tornadoes on the east side of Hurricane Michael.#StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/bjgcKeWlSj — Glenn Burns (@GlennBurnsWSB) October 9, 2018

Some schools in Georgia have begun canceling classes this week as the hurricane gets closer to the mainland.

Mandatory Evacuations for Florida

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has now declared a state of emergency in 35 counties ahead of Michael's predicted landfall on Wednesday.

Described by Scott as both "monstrous" and "massive," Michael could make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

"Hurricane Michael is forecast to be the most destructive storm to hit the Florida Panhandle in decades," Scott said at a press conference Monday evening.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in parts of Panama City Beach starting 6 a.m. Tuesday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida to Anclote River Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Anclote River Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

Alabama/Florida border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Alabama/Florida border to Suwannee River Florida

The Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi/Alabama border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Suwanee River Florida to Chassahowitzka Florida

The Cuban province of the Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River



A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. This is alife-threatening situation. People located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-

force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

