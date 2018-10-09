0 Which airlines are waiving fees for flights impacted by Hurricane Michael?

ATLANTA - With Hurricane Michael expected to make landfall Wednesday, multiple airlines have issued travel advisories for the areas in Michael's path.

Hurricane Michael is currently projected to hit the Florida Panhandle as a Category 2 storm, according to Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz.

Here is the list of airlines that have waived fees as of Tuesday afternoon.

ALLEGIANT AIR

Allegiant Airlines will have flights impacted at six airports that they service in the Southeast. This includes: Destin, Fla., Gulfport, Miss., Jacksonville, Fla.,Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Savannah, Ga.

The travel advisory is in effect from Tuesday until Friday Oct. 12. Customers can call their customer service at 702-505-8888.

Canceled flights for Wednesday and Thursday have already been posted on Allegiant's site.

AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines will waive a change fee for flights at the following airports:

Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Mobile, Ala., Panama City, Fla., Pensacola, Fla., and Tallahassee, Fla.

The waivers are available if your ticket were scheduled to travel between Oct. 9 and Oct. 11 and if you purchased your ticket by Oct. 8.

All changes must been booked by Oct. 13 or completed within one year of original ticket date.

DELTA AIRLINES

The Atlanta-based airline is waiving fees for flights scheduled Oct. 9-11, 2018 to these airports:

Albany, Ga.

Augusta, Ga.

Dothan, Ala.

Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Mobile, Ala.

Panama City, Fla.

Pensacola, Fla.

Tallahassee, Fla.

Valdosta, Ga.

Tickets issued on or before Oct. 9 are eligible for the waivers and tickets must be reissued by Oct. 14. A change fee will be waived if the rescheduled date is past Oct. 14, but a fare difference may apply.

Delta is also waiving all baggage and pet cabin fees for Fort Walton Beach, Mobile, Panama City, Pensacola and Tallahassee. Those guidelines can be found here.

FRONTIER AIRLINES

Frontier Airlines said they have enacted guidelines through Thursday at the airports in Pensacola, Fla., Atlanta, Birmingham, Ala., and Tampa, Fla.

Customers who booked their flights between Oct. 9 and Oct. 11 before Monday Oct. 8 will have their fees waived. They have until Oct. 31, 2018 to complete their travel. Canceled flights may be eligible for a refund.

JET BLUE

Jet Blue Airlines will waive the change fees for customers traveling through Atlanta on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. Only flights booked before or on Oct. 8 are eligible for the waivers.

Customers will have until Oct. 13 to rebook their flight either online or by calling 1-800-JETBLUE.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Southwest Airlines says that flights may be delayed, diverted or canceled during these dates at the following airports:

Oct. 8-Oct. 10: Tampa, Fla.

Oct. 8-Oct. 12: Atlanta

Oct. 9-Oct. 11, New Orleans, Panama City, Fla., and Pensacola, Fla.

Oct. 9-Oct. 12: Charleston, S.C.,

Oct. 9-Oct. 13: Norfolk, Va. and Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Customers with reservations during these dates can rebook within 14 days of their original flight without charge. If your flight is canceled, you can request a refund for an unused ticket.

UNITED AIRLINES

United Airlines will waive their change and fare difference fees for flights impacted by Hurricane Michael at the following airports:

Alabama: Mobile

Georgia: Atlanta, Savannah

Florida: Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and Panama City

South Carolina: Charleston, Columbia, Greenville-Spartansburg and Myrtle Beach

The original travel dates must be between Oct. 9 and Oct. 11.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.