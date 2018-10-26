Zaxby's manager shot trying to protect 16-year-old co-worker, mom says

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The mother of a Zaxby's manager shot while she dropped her 16-year-old co-worker off says she was so worried about him she didn't even realize she had been hit.
Quinton Kevon Martin died after gunmen opened fire on he and his 24-year-old manager Wednesday night on Greenway Drive. His manager, who doesn't want to be identified, had just dropped him off at home after his shift.
The emotional interviews with the victim's mother, Martin's father and his neighbors, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Channel 2's Tom Jones talked to the manager's mother, who says she was shot three times in the leg and back. She said everyone is devastated about Martin's senseless death.
Thomas also talked to Martin's father, who said he just wants to remember the good times with his son and showed Jones his son's football trophies.
Martin would have been 17 next month and was an honor roll student at Alcovy High School. He was working double shifts to save money for a car. His father said he wanted to become a pilot.
