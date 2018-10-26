GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - New video shows the moments before police say a student stabbed a teacher inside a Gwinnett County Middle School classroom.The stabbing happened Monday inside a language arts classroom at Trickum Middle School.
A 13-year-old student was taken into custody.
“The student reportedly called the teacher over and then struck her in the chest area with an 8-inch butcher knife that he had in his bookbag. Help was called and while our SRO was responding to the room the young man grabbed another student,” the school principal said in a statement.
Video a student took inside the classroom during the alleged attack shows the tense moments as the teenager holds the large knife to another student.
In its statement, the school district said the suspect was apprehended immediately, but the student says the video shows otherwise.
The mother of that student shared exclusive video showing what happened inside that classroom.
The teacher was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center and was conscious and talking.
Channel 2’s Michael Seiden spoke exclusively with the teacher’s father the day after the stabbing.
“They were amazing. The way they treated her and some of her students stepped up. We are really blessed to have people who care about her," he said.
