POWERBALL: What time? How can I watch? When is the deadline to buy tickets?

ATLANTA - As of Friday, the $750 million jackpot for the Powerball lottery is the third largest in game’s history and the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.
The drawing comes in the same week that one ticket purchased in South Carolina matched all six numbers to win the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
What time is the drawing for the Powerball jackpot, and when is the deadline to buy tickets?
Here are the specifics on the jackpot drawing.
WHAT TIME IS THE DRAWING?
The winning numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. on Saturday.
HOW CAN I WATCH THE DRAWING?
You can watch the drawing live here or go to your state’s lottery website and click on that live feed. The drawing is also shown on Channel 2.
WHEN IS THE DEADLINE TO BUY TICKETS?
Ticket purchasing deadlines vary by state, but all sales for Powerball tickets cut off at least 59 minutes before the drawing, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.
You can check with your state lottery agency for ticket deadlines and where to find a retailer that sells Powerball tickets by clicking on the link below:
