Wrong-way driver crashes on I-75 Express Lanes in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A car that apparently entered the Interstate 75 Express Lanes in Henry County the wrong way is causing major delays.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Triple Team Traffic first told you about the head-on crash during Channel 2 Action News This Morning Friday.
Henry Co.: a car apparently entered the I-75 Express Lanes going the wrong-way and caused a head on crash before I-675. The Express Lanes are completely blocked, and the left lane is blocked on the regular lanes both north and south. #ATLtraffic #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/fVRgKJY1db— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) October 26, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}