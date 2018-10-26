  • Wrong-way driver crashes on I-75 Express Lanes in Henry County

    By: Audrey Washington

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A car that apparently entered the Interstate 75 Express Lanes in Henry County the wrong way is causing major delays.

    Triple Team Traffic first told you about the head-on crash during Channel 2 Action News This Morning Friday.

     

