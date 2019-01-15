  • Officials unveil safety plans for Super Bowl 53

    ATLANTA - With Super Bowl 53 only 19 days away, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and public safety officials unveiled their security plans for events leading up to the big game.

    Channel 2's Dave Huddleston is at Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters where the news conference is being held.

    Representatives from city, state and federal agencies along with MARTA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and airport officials are present. 

    More than 1 million visitors are expected for the game, concerts and other events happening around the Super Bowl. 

