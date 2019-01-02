0 Not a football fan? Here are some non-sports things to do Super Bowl weekend

ATLANTA - As the biggest event in national football gets ready to unfold in Atlanta, we’re well aware that not everyone is a football fan.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII and the events leading up to the big game. For some, it means it’s time to get out of town.

If you’re not a football fan, or just want something to get you out of the madness that weekend, here are a few ideas around the area that have nothing to do with football:

1. The 2019 Athens Wine Weekend

A weekend full of wine tastings and seminars is not far away and may be just the escape you need to from the craziness of Super Bowl weekend. The 2019 Athens Wine Weekend will be held at The Classic Center in the heart of downtown Athens. [Click here for more info and tickets]

2. The Atlanta Winter Beerfest

The Atlanta Winter Beerfest features over 150 beers, featuring Atlanta and Georgia breweries. Your ticket price includes entry, a souvenir cup, entertainment, and all of your beer, wine, and cider samples. Food will cost extra. The event is Saturday, Feb. 2, 1-5 p.m. at Atlantic Station. [Click here for more info and tickets]

3. The Bach Bowl

Instead of hitting the field Super Bowl Sunday, listen to Emory University organist Timothy Albrecht tickle the ivories along with other friends to perform an hour of Bach classics, including the "Trio Sonata" from "The Musical Offering." The concert starts at 4 p.m. at Emory’s Emerson Concert Hall. [Click here for more info and tickets]

4. Ever After: A musical for the ages

Is theatre your thing? Then maybe it’s time to check out the latest from production from Alliance Theatre. From award-winning songwriting team Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler comes a captivating musical based on the hit film, "Ever After." Share the journey of Danielle de Barbarac as she risks everything to save a friend from an unjust fate, capturing the heart and imagination of a country along the way. [Click here for more info and tickets]

5. Take an Atlanta Beer Bus tour

Choose from several routes to discover some of Atlanta’s best brews. Visit and sample beer at the finest local brewing establishments in Atlanta without worrying about a designated driver or deciding which breweries to hit. Each tour is four hours, visits three different breweries and includes a drink ticket at each location. Fun for big groups and runs all weekend long. [Click here for more info and tickets]

6. Atlanta Food Walks

Are you a foodie? Try 12 to 15 delicious food and drink tastes from five to seven rave-worthy local restaurants in just three hours in some of the hottest neighborhoods in Atlanta. [Click here for more info and tickets]

7. Atlanta Movie Tours

It’s no secret that Atlanta is Little Hollywood these days. If you’re a movie buff, then you might want to take one of the Atlanta Movie Tours. From "The Walking Dead" to a number of the Marvel movies, the tour guides are experienced actors who have appeared on these sets and share fascinating behind-the-scenes stories you won’t hear anywhere else. [Click here for more info and tickets]

8. Take a ghost tour mixed with a pub crawl

In the shadow of Atlanta’s most famous cemetery, costumed guides will recount spine-tingling tales of the many ghosts spotted around the area, all while giving you time to enjoy some delicious beverages along the way. Nightly Spirits Atlanta meets at Oakland Cemetery. Your guide will regale you will spooky stories about the founding of the city, the fiery history in its past and the chilling stories that left a few spirits unable to leave the city of Atlanta. [Click here for more info and tickets]

