0 Notable players from Georgia who have won Super Bowl

While the Atlanta Falcons won't get to play for a championship in their home stadium, there is an great chance that at least one player from Georgia will be vying for a Super Bowl ring.

Channel 2 Action News dug through the Super Bowl rosters of all 52 winning teams and found that all of them had at least one player with a connection to Georgia.

Through Super Bowl 53, at least 111 players with Super Bowl rings either played high school or college football in the Peach State.

Let's break it down by the numbers and take a look at the most notable players who have won NFL's biggest prize.

Super Bowl rosters by the numbers

The high school with the most players: Griffin High School (Rayfield Wright, Chris Clemons, Charlie Clemons, Willie Gault) and Albany High School (Ricardo Lockette, Deion Branch, Bart Oates)

Number of players who went to Georgia: 33

Number of players who went to Georgia Tech: 18

Teams with most players connected to Georgia: New England Patriots (14), Pittsburgh Steelers (11) and Denver Broncos (10)

Super Bowl MVPs, notable players

Jake Scott, Super Bowl VII MVP

The 1972 Miami Dolphins are still to this day the only team to go undefeated and win the Super Bowl (sorry, Patriots). Former Georgia Bulldog Jake Scott was a huge part of the Dolphins winning. Scott recorded a pair of interceptions to seal Super Bowl VII MVP honors.

He remains only one of 11 defensive and special teams players to win the MVP award.

Terrell Davis, Super Bowl XXXII MVP

Terrell Davis, one of the most decorated players in Denver Broncos history, originally began his career at Long Beach State before he transferred to UGA.

The Denver Broncos selected Davis in the sixth Round of the 1995 NFL Draft and almost didn't make the team as he sat far on the depth chart.

During Super Bowl XXXII against the Green Bay Packers, Davis rushed for three touchdowns and 157 yards to capture the MVP award. His three rushing touchdowns are the most by any running back in a single Super Bowl.

Hines Ward, Super Bowl XL MVP

Ward started his football career at Forest Park High School before he accepted an offer to play at Georgia. During his time with the Bulldogs, Ward finished with 149 career receptions and 1,965 receiving yards.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the wide receiver with the 92nd overall pick in the third Round of the 1998 NFL Draft. Ward spent his entire career with the Steelers, winning two Super Bowls with the team.

In Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks, Ward caught five passes for a touchdown and 123 yards to earn MVP honors. He is the first and only Korean-American to win the Super Bowl MVP.

Mel Blount, 4x Super Bowl champion

Mel Blount is considered one of the best cornerbacks to play the game and he started his career in Georgia. Blount played several sports at Lyons High School before he attended Southern University to play football.

Blount was inducted in the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in the 90s a year after he was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The cornerback won four Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers dynasty in the 1970s.

Bill Curry, 2x Super Bowl champion

As Georgia Tech's most notable Super Bowl winner, Bill Curry played in three of the first five Super Bowls.

Curry won the first Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and Vince Lombardi in 1966. The College Park native added a second championship with the 1970 Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl V.

Curry would later become the head coach at his alma mater plus stints at Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia State before he retired in 2012.

Chris Reis, Super Bowl XLIV champion

It isn't the amount of Super Bowls that puts Roswell native Chris Reis on this list. But it's one play in particular that helps him stand out. Reis made Super Bowl history with the New Orleans Saints when he recovered an onside kick to start the second half.

It was the first time an onside kick had been attempted before a fourth quarter in the Super Bowl and caught everyone by surprise. The Saints would go on to defeat the Colts.

Information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, NFL.com, Pro-Football Reference and school media guides were used in this report.

