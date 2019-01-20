Heads up, drivers: Multiple roads close for Super Bowl events starting Monday

ATLANTA - Road closures related to the Super Bowl are set to start on Monday, two full weeks ahead of the big game. Some will continue until a week after the Super Bowl.
Officials are urging drivers to be aware of the closures and plan alternate routes or transportation.
Here's everything drivers in Atlanta need to know:
Monday, Jan. 21 - Friday, Feb. 8:
Baker Street Northwest will be closed between Centennial Olympic Park Drive Northwest and Luckie Street Northwest.
Monday, Jan. 21 - Thurs., February 7:
Mitchell Street Southwest will be closed between MLK Jr. Drive Southwest (southbound) to Elliot Street Southwest.
Mangum Street will be closed between Markham Street to Foundry Street.
MLK Jr. Drive Southwest (southbound) will be closed between Northside Drive Northwest to Centennial Olympic Park Drive Northwest.
Wednesday, Jan. 23 -Thurs., February 7
Andrew Young International Boulevard Northwest will be closed between Marietta Street Northwest and Centennial Olympic Park Drive Northwest
Friday, Feb. 1 - Sunday, Feb. 3
Peachtree Street between Ponce De Leon Avenue and Third Street will be closed for the NFL Honors award show at the Fox Theater
There will be a full closure of Ponce De Leon Avenue and Third Street between West Peachtree Street and Peachtree Street.
Saturday, Feb. 2 - Mon., February 4
Northside Drive Northwest will be closed between Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard Northwest and MLK Jr. Drive Southwest (southbound).
