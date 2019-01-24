ATLANTA - Super Bowl fans visiting Atlanta – and everyone else, too – will be able to indulge in libations two hours later each night, starting on Monday.
The city will extend alcohol sale hours for all bars throughout the city from the standard 2:30 a.m. last call to 4 a.m. for the week of the game Monday, Jan. 28 to Monday, Feb. 4.
Businesses selling alcohol must have patrons out of their establishments within 30 minutes of the 4 a.m. Feb. 4 deadline.
The City Council voted to approve the "Pour until Four" legislation at an Aug. 20 meeting.
Atlanta City Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet created the ordinance. She told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus she worked with police and firefighters to ensure safety and emergency coverage.
Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Scott Kreher will be the incident commander during the Super Bowl, in charge of safety and security. He told Klaus police will work 12-hour shifts, and officers from several nearby departments will help out.
“I think we’re good. Obviously, we’re going to partner with MARTA and ride share to make sure everybody gets home safe. But we hope that everybody’ll have a great time and go home at 4," he told Klaus in September.
Raisa Habersham with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution conrtibuted to this article.
