ATLANTA - MARTA police are now using special enhanced technology to screen Super Bowl 53 visitors from a distance.
Channel 2's Nicole Carr is at the MARTA station outside State Farm Arena, where she got an inside look at how the $1 million worth of stealth technology works.
The screening equipment, which scans each and every visitor to come through the station, was brought in to help MARTA police detect potential terrorist threats right around Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The equipment is brand new to Atlanta and was given to the city as a partnership with Homeland Securitty and the TSA.
What security officials can see the the naked eye can't, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
