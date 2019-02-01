Friend arrested in murder of college student found in burning car, mother says

EAST POINT, Ga. - A month after she was found in a burning car, police have made an arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old college student.
Police said they received a tip that one of her friends had been talking about her death and had burns on his hands.
Officers say Kington Hyman-Bozeman later confessed to shooting Tayla Torres before he and another man burned her body.
Only Channel 2's Tom Jones was at the courthouse for Bozeman's first appearance as Bozeman learned he is now facing malice murder charges.
Jones has been following the case since police found Torres on Jan. 9.
Torres' mother Pearlie Haynes told Jones that her daughter and Bozeman were friends and they would hang out together at their house.
