Tragic details emerge about 6-year-old's drowning in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - New details are emerging about the drowning of a 6-year-old girl in DeKalb County.
The girl died Monday night.
Firefighters said the girl died after falling into a creek along Athena Lane near Lithonia.
Neighbors told Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway that the girl was outside playing with her brother near the creek in a tree when a branch broke and she fell in.
The creek is about 8-10 feet deep, according to neighbors.
Holloway learned the girl was found at the bottom of the creek by divers at 6 feet.
