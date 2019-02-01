  • Tragic details emerge about 6-year-old's drowning in DeKalb County

    By: Kristen Holloway

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - New details are emerging about the drowning of a 6-year-old girl in DeKalb County.

    The girl died Monday night. 

    Hear from first responders in a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    Firefighters said the girl died after falling into a creek along Athena Lane near Lithonia.

    Neighbors told Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway that the girl was outside playing with her brother near the creek in a tree when a branch broke and she fell in.

    The creek is about 8-10 feet deep, according to neighbors.

    Holloway learned the girl was found at the bottom of the creek by divers at 6 feet. 
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories