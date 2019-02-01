'It's an honor': Gladys Knight set to sing national anthem for Super Bowl LIII

ATLANTA - The Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, says being asked to sing the national anthem for Super Bowl LIII in her hometown is a great honor for her.
Last month, the NFL announced that the seven-time Grammy Award-winner would perform the anthem ahead of the championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.
Knight was born and raised in Atlanta.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier on Thursday, Knight said she was thrilled to be chosen to sing the national anthem in her hometown.
“It’s an honor,” Knight said. “They thought I was relevant enough and I was able, as far as the music was concerned, to represent.”
In an interview with The Associated Press, Knight said she's proud to use her voice to "unite and represent our country" in her hometown of Atlanta.
Knight is best-known for her No. 1 singles "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For.”
Singing the national anthem is just the latest way Knight has been honored in her hometown. A portion of Atlanta’s State Route 9, from Peachtree Street to 14th Street, was officially dedicated to Knight in 2015.
Knight is not the only Atlanta artist to perform in Super Bowl LIII. Big Boi, of Outkast fame, will be featured in the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Maroon 5.
Travis Scott is also set to be part of the performance.
