0 Adam Levine addresses Super Bowl Halftime Show controversy

ATLANTA - In what is supposed to be their only media interview leading up to Super Bowl LIII, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine talked to Entertainment Tonight about performing in the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The NFL announced Tuesday that "the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday."

ET’s Kevin Frazier started his interview right off asking about the controversy surrounding Maroon 5 playing the performance.

“When you look back on every Super Bowl halftime show, people just can’t … it’s this, like, insatiable urge to hate a little bit,” Levine said. “I’m not in the right profession if I can’t handle a little bit of controversy. It’s what it is. We expected it. We’d like to move on from it and, like I said earlier, speak through the music.”

When Frazier asked why the news conference was canceled, Levine said it wasn’t the band's decision.

“The NFL canceled the press conference, you’d have to ask them,” Levine said. “I’ve never been more excited in my life to present this to the people because I believe that it’s truly a reflection of all of us."

Frazier asked Levine how he was preparing for the spectacle that is normally the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“The music. The spectacle is the music. I’ve watched every single halftime show there has been, just to get inspiration,” Levine said. “And there’s preparing yourself physically for the whole thing, too. So, I’ve been treating it like I’m going to be in the Super Bowl myself, working out a lot.”

Maroon 5 will be joined by Atlanta rapper Big Boi, of Outkast fame, and Houston rapper Travis Scott at halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

Frazier asked Levine, with Big Boi joining him, if there is the possibility of an Outkast reunion.

“I cannot divulge the details on that level, 'cause that would be spoiling it,” Levine said. “To pay homage musically to your geographical location is a beautiful thing. And he epitomizes music in this part of the country.”

