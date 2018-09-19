0 People have some pretty salty reactions to Maroon 5's Super Bowl news

ATLANTA - Maroon 5 will reportedly perform the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta -- and people had some serious feelings about it on Twitter.

Atlanta is, as we all well know, the home of dozens of successful hip hop artists, so some people thought it was an odd choice to forego so many acts that call ATL home.

But If Maroon 5 is indeed the centerpiece attraction for the Super Bowl, fans might see surprise appearances by current collaborator Cardi B (“I Like It”), who currently calls Atlanta home.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently reported that any entertainment surrounding and leading up to the Feb. 3 game won’t be unveiled until late September or October, with an official halftime show notice in November.

What do you think of the news? Here are some of our favorite reactions:

.@nfl: “We need a halftime show for the Super Bowl”



The city of Atlanta:

2 Chainz

3 stacks

Future

Migos

Flocka

Jeezy

THUGGER

Gucci

Big Boi

T.I.

Luda@nfl: “Hey what about Maroon 5?” — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 19, 2018

having the super bowl in atlanta and getting maroon 5 to perform at halftime is like going to pappadeaux and asking the waiter to bring you some long john silver’s https://t.co/tmtBfkX46C — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 19, 2018

A brief list of musicians more fitting for Atlanta's Super Bowl than Maroon 5 pic.twitter.com/TF8oTEkADa — Jason Kirk (@JasonKirkSBN) September 19, 2018

Putting the Super Bowl in Atlanta and then having Maroon 5 as the halftime show is like going to Italy and ordering a banana & mayo sandwich. — Dan (@AtIantaDan) September 19, 2018

Atlanta is home to Outkast, 2 Chainz, Usher, Ciara, Luda, T.I., Future....and y'all pick Maroon 5 to play the ATL Super Bowl Halftime Show???? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/wPZ6IN43Fo — Cedric S. (@Cedric324) September 19, 2018

Everyone: Wow Justin Timberlake was a boring Super Bowl halftime show...

NFL: Hold my beer. https://t.co/TGQZAdSLuV — William Orr (@williamorr2110) September 19, 2018

For real though, Maroon 5 is seriously doing the Super Bowl halftime show? Was Five for Fighting not available? Maybe they'll bring Enya up on stage. No, it's...it's fine. Everything's fine. — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) September 19, 2018

You think, “my goodness, this is going to be the greatest Super Bowl halftime performance of all time.” What a moment, the stage is set, the lights come on, and Maroon 5 shows up on your screen. How much of a let down is that? — Joe Chapman (@Joe_Chapman3) September 19, 2018

I'm glad they picked a local atlanta band for the super bowl. can't wait to hear maroon 5 sing their song i'm sorry miss jackson — John Jacobus (@tricil) September 19, 2018

NFL: Maroon 5 will be perfect for the #SuperBowl halftime show in Atlanta!

Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/55uRKYRwBV — Britt Davis (@BrittDavis704) September 19, 2018

We wanted Outkast, Migos, anybody Atlanta and y’all gave us Maroon 5 😂. Great job @NFL @SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/7DINNvTFTW — Rah. (@thatguydream) September 19, 2018

Y'all chose Maroon 5 for the SuperBowl Halftime Show when the game is in Atlanta??? pic.twitter.com/b7jq5z6PfN — TJ Jackson (@TJ_404) September 19, 2018

