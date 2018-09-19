  • People have some pretty salty reactions to Maroon 5's Super Bowl news

    ATLANTA - Maroon 5 will reportedly perform the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta -- and people had some serious feelings about it on Twitter. 

    Atlanta is, as we all well know, the home of dozens of successful hip hop artists, so some people thought it was an odd choice to forego so many acts that call ATL home. 

    But If Maroon 5 is indeed the centerpiece attraction for the Super Bowl, fans might see surprise appearances by current collaborator Cardi B (“I Like It”), who currently calls Atlanta home. 

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently reported that any entertainment surrounding and leading up to the Feb. 3 game won’t be unveiled until late September or October, with an official halftime show notice in November.

