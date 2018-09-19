  • Atlanta airport contractor arrested, accused of raping employee at work

    By: Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    An airport contractor was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday after another contract employee accused him of sexually assaulting her during her shift.

    Eddie Sanders, 47, of Stone Mountain, was arrested on a charge of rape.

    According to Atlanta police, Sanders, a supervisor with a contracted cleaning company, was taken into custody at the airport and is being held at the Clayton County Jail.

    “The victim stated that while working, her supervisor took her into a storage room and had sex with her against her will,” police spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty told AJC.com.

    The incident is still under investigation.

