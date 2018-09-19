  • High school student charged with exposing himself, assaulting female classmate

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A North Cobb High School student is facing serious charges for alleged sex crimes on campus.

    Brian Salinas, 17, was arrested Monday morning because school police said he exposed himself in the halls and forced a teen girl to touch him inappropriately.

    Local parents we spoke with said they were bothered by the allegations and wondered how it could happen during school hours.

    "I'm shocked. It's disturbing, to say the least," a parent told Channel 2 Action News.

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson details how other students may have been victimized, for Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories