High school student charged with exposing himself, assaulting female classmate

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A North Cobb High School student is facing serious charges for alleged sex crimes on campus.
Brian Salinas, 17, was arrested Monday morning because school police said he exposed himself in the halls and forced a teen girl to touch him inappropriately.
Local parents we spoke with said they were bothered by the allegations and wondered how it could happen during school hours.
"I'm shocked. It's disturbing, to say the least," a parent told Channel 2 Action News.
Police charged the student with multiple sex-related offenses. The incidents occurred during school hours, according to school police. A student reported everything to officials once he saw something suspicious. pic.twitter.com/zP78ynJKKh— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) September 19, 2018
Channel 2's Matt Johnson details how other students may have been victimized, for Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
