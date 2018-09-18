0 Man at center of latest Katt Williams drama gives his side of story

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The man at the center of the latest Katt Williams incident says he did not point a gun at the comedian over the weekend.

LaMorris Sellers, the husband of local radio host Wanda Smith, told our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com that he chased Williams but never pointed a gun at him.

As Channel 2 Action News initially reported, Williams claims Sellers pointed a gun at his face during a confrontation outside the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.

According to the police report, the incident between Sellers and Williams “stemmed from an interview that Wanda conducted with Katt previously in Atlanta.”

Williams dropped into the "V-103 Morning Show" on Friday to promote his upcoming appearances, but the usual sarcastic banter took a turn. Co-host Frank Ski tried to keep the conversation civil, but it did not last long.

The interview, which featured Williams and Smith trading jokes, went viral and has been seen by millions.

Fast-forward to Saturday night, and the situation continued.

Sellers said he chased Williams into the Food Depot supermarket because he felt Williams was verbally assaulting his wife “for no good reason.”

Sellers told the AJC that Williams told Smith, “I told you (expletive) with me would make you go viral!”

According to Sellers, he stepped in and told Williams, “Bro, you need to find something else to do.”

Sellers said Williams “turned it up 50 notches” and yelled back.

“Find something to do? I’ll fight you! I’ll fight your big (expletive),” Sellers recalled Williams saying.

Sellers, who is 370 pounds and 6 feet, 2 inches tall, says he started going toward Williams. At that point, Williams ran toward the Food Depot.

According to Sellers, his gun fell out of his waistband when he was tussling with Williams’ bodyguard.

Sellers said he picked the gun up and resumed chasing Williams.

Once inside the Food Depot, Sellers said he decided to back off.

“I wasn’t trying to cause a commotion,” Sellers said. “I proceeded to walk past the bodyguard. I apologized. ‘Nothing personal against you. He doesn’t pay you enough to do this job.’ I could tell from his expression and demeanor he didn’t want no part of what Katt was doing.”

Sellers said he has carried a gun with him for 10 years and sometimes forgets he even has it. He did not have his gun in a holster that night.

