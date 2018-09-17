Georgia middle school principal killed after tractor overturns into pond

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Gilmer Middle School students and teachers returned to class Monday, a day after learning their principal died in a tragic accident. the school's principal died in a tragic accident Saturday.
The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office said Larry Walker died after his tractor overturned into a pond on his property in Ellijay, Georgia.
Students are wearing purple shirts and the town is decorated in purple ribbons and balloons in remembrance of Walker.
How the students and community remember their beloved principal on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Gilmer County Schools released this full statement Sunday morning:
"It is with the heaviest of hearts and many prayers that we make our community aware of the passing of beloved Gilmer Middle School Principal, Larry Walker, following a tragic accident late yesterday. We wake this morning deeply saddened and shocked. Our district is in the process of making arrangements for counselors and our local ministry to help our staff and students in this time of great sadness. The Gilmer Middle School Gym will be open today at 2:00 with counselors and members of our local ministry available."
Walker was a native of Gilmer County, according to his biography on the school's website. His bio also said that his two daughters are enrolled in the district.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}