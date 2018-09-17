  • Search underway for hit-and-run driver who left woman for dead

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The driver police say hit and killed a woman is still on the street and the woman’s family is pleading for help to track the driver down.

    The hit-and-run happened late Friday night along Moreland Avenue, killing Dondril Tye. 

    The plea from the woman's family, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.

    Police said Tye was trying to cross the street when she was hit. Her family said Tye was within a half-mile from her home. 

    Investigators said the car involved in the wreck will likely have a damaged or flat passenger side tire. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories