GBI releases 3D model in hopes of identifying remains

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - For three years, investigators have been trying to identify remains found in the woods. Channel 2's Tony Thomas met with investigators on Tuesday who showed him a 3D model of what they believe the victim looked like in life.
In 2015, a crew discovered a skull while clearing brush in the Buford woods. Investigators told Thomas they thought it was a Halloween prop but when they inspected it further, it turned out to be the real thing.
Investigators aren't sure how long the remains have been in the woods but say it's likely been years.
Thomas spoke exclusively with Kelly Lawson, the artist who constructed the model, about the process.
"Somebody knows him. His family wants to know where he is. Hopefully, they are making their voices heard," she said.
