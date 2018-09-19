0 Two Atlanta businesses among America's best companies to work for, report says

When it comes to employee satisfaction, not all companies are on the same playing field.

In fact, according to analysts over at 24/7 Wall St., “while employee satisfaction should be the cornerstone of every serious company’s business model, only a handful of businesses excel at maintaining high employee morale.”

To determine the nation’s best companies to work for, researchers at the finance site independently pooled together employee ratings and testimonials from Glassdoor.com, honing in on American companies with a minimum of 2,000 reviews on the recruitment database.

The 24/7 Wall St. report only included businesses with ratings of 4.1 or higher. And of the 18 companies on the list, two Atlanta-based businesses made the cut.

Boston-based Bain & Company, a consulting firm known to prioritize a work-life balance, was deemed the most beloved among employees.

In addition to offering workers high salaries, Bain & Company’s global impact and professional development, plus high approval ratings for leadership, all added to employee morale.

Tech giants Facebook and Google, both headquartered in California, rounded out the top three.

The two Atlanta businesses on the list — Delta Air Lines and Insight Global— ranked 13th and 15th respectively.

TRENDING STORIES:

Approximately 85 percent of the airline’s employees said they would recommend Delta as a workplace, and 79 percent of Insight Global employees felt the same way about their staffing company.

This isn’t the first time Delta Air Lines has been in the spotlight for winning over the hearts of their employees. Last year, Indeed.com ranked it the 11th best place to work in the country. Before that, the Atlanta company was recognized among Forbes’ best employers in America list.

Insight Global also earned high honors last year when Comparably.com ranked it one of the best American employers for women based on anonymous employee sentiment ratings.

Here are the 18 top-scoring companies on 24/7 Wall St.’s analysis:

Bain & Company (Boston) Facebook (Menlo Park, California) Google (Mountain View, California) LinkedIn (Sunnyvale, California) Salesforce (San Francisco) McKinsey & Company (New York) Manpower (Milwaukee) Uber (San Francisco) VMware (Palo Alto, California) Intuit (Palo Alto, California) Adobe (Mountain View, California) Vector Marketing (Olean, New York) Delta Air Lines (Atlanta) Microsoft (Redmond, Washington) Insight Global (Atlanta) H-E-B (San Antonio) Keller Williams (Austin, Texas) Trader Joe’s (Monrovia, California)

Explore the full ranking at 247wallst.com.

This article was written by Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.