Atlanta rapper Big Boi to be part of Super Bowl LIII halftime show

ATLANTA - The NFL announced Sunday that Atlanta rapper Big Boi and Travis Scott will be joining the halftime show as guest performers alongside Maroon 5 for Super Bowl LIII.
The NFL tweeted out a video on Sunday announcing the lineup.
Atlanta.@SuperBowl LIII.— NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2019
February 3, 2019.@maroon5 | @trvisXX | @bigboi #SBLIII https://t.co/h4giIOCuA0
Many in the music industry have been criticizing the NFL for not including any performers from Atlanta in the halftime show, considering the number of artists that call the city home.
In October, it was announced that Atlanta producer Jermaine Dupri will produce a free concert series in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIII.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}