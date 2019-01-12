Police seeking attempted carjacking suspect

DECATUR, Ga. - City of Decatur police are trying to identify the suspect of an attempted carjacking last week.
The incident happened on Derrydown Way on Jan. 4.
The suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. He was not able to start the vehicle and fled the scene, possibly toward the Avondale MARTA station, police said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Shock, panic heard in 911 call after woman in vegetative state gives birt
- Junior varsity basketball player dies after collapsing at game in Henry County
- Dozens of dangerous gang members off streets after multi-agency roundup, police say
Police said the suspect is a black male in his mid-teens to early 20s, approximately six feet tall and slender. He was wearing a gray Under Armour sweatshirt, dark pants and tennis shoes.
Decatur police are asking anyone who recognizes him or has any information to contact Decatur police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}