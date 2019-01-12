  • Police seeking attempted carjacking suspect

    DECATUR, Ga. - City of Decatur police are trying to identify the suspect of an attempted carjacking last week. 

    The incident happened on Derrydown Way on Jan. 4. 

    The suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. He was not able to start the vehicle and fled the scene, possibly toward the Avondale MARTA station, police said. 

    Police said the suspect is a black male in his mid-teens to early 20s, approximately six feet tall and slender. He was wearing a gray Under Armour sweatshirt, dark pants and tennis shoes. 

    Decatur police are asking anyone who recognizes him or has any information to contact Decatur police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

