  • Junior varsity basketball player dies after collapsing at game in Henry County

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A basketball player has died after collapsing at a game at Woodland High School Friday night in Henry County.

    School officials confirmed to Channel 2's Lauren Pozen that the student was a junior varsity basketball player for Eagle's Landing High School. The student has not been identified. 

    Henry County spokesman J.D. Hardin sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

    "We are saddened to share that we did have a student athlete that required medical attention during a sporting event in our county this evening. He was transported to Piedmont Henry Hospital, and it has since been confirmed he passed away. Our thoughts and condolences go out to this student’s family. We will have grief counselors available for students and staff upon their return to school on Monday. At this time, we have no further details regarding this matter."

    Support for the Eagles Landing community has been pouring in from other teams and coaches around metro Atlanta. 

