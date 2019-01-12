0 Junior varsity basketball player dies after collapsing at game in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A basketball player has died after collapsing at a game at Woodland High School Friday night in Henry County.

School officials confirmed to Channel 2's Lauren Pozen that the student was a junior varsity basketball player for Eagle's Landing High School. The student has not been identified.

Sad news to share. I have spoken with the communications director at @HenryCountyBOE who confirms a JV Basketball student died Friday night after collapsing at Woodland High School. Thoughts and prayers to @ELHSHoops during this difficult time. — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) January 12, 2019

Henry County spokesman J.D. Hardin sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

"We are saddened to share that we did have a student athlete that required medical attention during a sporting event in our county this evening. He was transported to Piedmont Henry Hospital, and it has since been confirmed he passed away. Our thoughts and condolences go out to this student’s family. We will have grief counselors available for students and staff upon their return to school on Monday. At this time, we have no further details regarding this matter."

Support for the Eagles Landing community has been pouring in from other teams and coaches around metro Atlanta.

Due to a unfortunate situation for Eagles Landing high school, ALL basketball games at Buford will b cancelled. Our prayers go out to Eagles Landing and their community. — Gene Durden (@durdencoach) January 12, 2019

The Luella Lady Lions send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Eagle Landing High School community. I pray that GOD give you guys the strength in your time of need

Love the Lions @ReporterDarius — Coach Brown (@latoyab2121) January 12, 2019

Prayers up for the Eagles Landing Community, School, Coaches, Families, and Team tonight! Our heart goes out to you. May God bless and keep you during this tragic time🙏🙏🙏 — FCHS Boys Basketball (@FC_Buckets) January 12, 2019

On behalf of Creekside Basketball we offer our condolences to the Eagles Landing Basketball Family. Our prayers are with you and will continue to be with you during these troubling times. Peace be on to you. 🙏🏾 — Trust The Process (@IssaProcess) January 12, 2019

To the Eagles Landing community, on behalf of the Henry County Warhawks Basketball program you are in our thoughts and prayers this evening. We love you! — Coach BJ Thomas (@HenryCoHoops) January 12, 2019

