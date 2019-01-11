Suspects tied to murder case among dozens arrested in gang bust

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made a big gang bust across Cobb and Clayton counties.
Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Reporter Chris Jose has learned that 30 suspected gang members have been indicted on 169 felonies.
According to Clayton County police, 20 arrest warrants were served at six locations across both counties early Friday morning.
Jose is meeting the district attorney and the police chief to learn more information about the arrests, for a LIVE report starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
"The amazing collaboration among several different law enforcement agencies and jurisdictions to bring these fugitives to justice is what law enforcement officials dedicate their lives toward. This is win for everyone," a news release said about the bust.
Jose learned 12 of the suspected gang members indicted were already in the Cobb County Jail.
Among the people arrested were two men Channel 2 Action News had previously covered in connection with a 2018 homicide in Marietta.
