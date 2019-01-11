'Extremely dangerous' gunman on the loose after robbing high school students

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County student says two men robbed him and his friend at gunpoint during the winter break.
It happened two weeks ago when the student and his friend sat inside his car at the Dunwoody Glen Apartments on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
“They pointed the gun at my head and he asked me to lie down. When I lie down on the floor, he asked me what do I got?” said Sheriff Mbowe.
The robbers took his watch, some cash and his cell phone.
"I thought he was gonna shoot me. I was scared so I gave him everything,” Mbowe said
