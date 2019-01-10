Leaders kick off initiative to remove Confederate monuments across Georgia

ATLANTA - Advocacy organizations and elected officials will gather Thursday to launch a campaign to remove Confederate monuments across Georgia.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights as leaders announced the project.
The initiative is part of a statewide effort led by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the NAACP to allow communities to decide if they want to keep Confederate symbols in public spaces.
The law that Georgia leaders demand be changed when it comes to Confederate symbols in public places, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
