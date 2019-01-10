Waffle House employees caught on video dancing with passed out customer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Waffle House is apologizing to a local couple after outrageous video was posted on social media showing restaurant employees pouring food on an unconscious man, and picking him up and dancing with him like a doll.
The man was inebriated and had passed out inside a DeKalb County Waffle House. That’s when two restaurant employees recorded video of them pouring condiments on the man.
The man’s fiance gave the video to Channel 2’s Matt Johnson.
"As soon as I saw it I was in awe and I busted out crying," the fiance said.
Waffle House has apologized to the couple, but says more must be done.
