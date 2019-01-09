Parents who say daughter is being victimized by R. Kelly desperate to find her

ATLANTA - The parents of a Georgia woman who they say is being victimized by R. Kelly are speaking out about their fight to find their daughter.
Timothy Savage and his wife, Jonjelyn Savage, appeared in a recent documentary detailing abuse allegations against the embattled R & B singer.
Savage said his daughter, Joycelyn Savage, at one point stayed with Kelly at his house in Johns Creek and has cut off communication with her family.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik was there as the Savages and their attorney urged authorities to investigate Kelly further.
What Joycelyn Savage's desperately want her to know -- and their message for R. Kelly, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
