0 Attorney of alleged R. Kelly victim's family says Fulton DA has reached out

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The attorney for an alleged victim of Grammy Award-winning singer R. Kelly says the Fulton County district attorney has reached out to him, Channel 2's Mike Petchenik confirmed.

Attorney Gerald Griggs represents Joycelyn Savage's parents, Timothy and Jonjelyn.

“We have been contacted by the office and we are actively assisting in any way necessary," Griggs' PR representative Dontaye Carter said.

When asked whether the office has opened an investigation into the singer, DA spokesman Chris Hopper said he had “no comment at this time.”

The statement comes after a new docuseries on R. Kelly sparked outrage nationwide.

The three-night, six-part series “Surviving R. Kelly” aired Thursday through Saturday on Lifetime, immediately prompting controversy and backlash against the entertainer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly.

Savage was one of several alleged victims whose story was part of the series. Kelly’s other accusers from the docuseries include an anonymous former employee, Michelle Kramer, Alice and Angelo Clary and his ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones.

The Savages, the Clarys and Kramer each said their daughters had been “brainwashed” while living with Kelly. They said they hadn’t been in contact with their children for years.

Timothy Savage said before the docuseries aired, R.Kelly's manager, Don Russell, threatened him.

A Stockbridge police report says Timothy Savage told an officer on Jan. 3 that Russell had texted him saying it would be best for him and his family if the documentary didn't air.

The report says Russell called Savage while the officer was there and Savage put the phone on speaker. Russell accused Savage of lying to Lifetime and that if he continued to support the series, Russell and Kelly would be forced to release information that would show Savage was a liar.

The final episodes of the series focused on Kelly’s alleged sex cult at two of his homes in two cities, including one in Johns Creek. The other home was in Chicago.

Kelly was evicted from two homes he was renting in Johns Creek, which were on Old Homestead Trail and Saint Devon Crossing. At one point, he also rented a third home off Creek Wind Court.

On Tuesday, Johns Creek police spokesman Capt. Chris Byers said, “we have no active investigation on R. Kelly.”

