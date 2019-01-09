Murder suspect, gang member named 'Georgia's Most Wanted' captured

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the FBI has captured one of Georgia's Most Wanted fugitives.
Agents picked up 25-year-old Antariouse Caldwell in Clayton County Tuesday afternoon. Police said Caldwell is part of a gang that is responsible for eight or nine murders and has terrorized DeKalb County.
On Tuesday, Channel 2's Dave Huddleston reported on the billboards that the FBI put up to help find him.
We have a reporter and photographer heading to the scene to learn how agents tracked him down on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
