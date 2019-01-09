  • Trump mentions Georgia killing in border wall speech

    By: By Alexis Stevens Joshua Sharpe, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - During Tuesday night’s speech to the nation, President Trump cited details of a recent Clayton County homicide – a gruesome killing involving dismemberment -- in making his case for constructing a wall along the southern U.S. border.

    Hear what the president said and the response from Democrats to his address, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The man charged with murder in the November case, Christian Ponce-Martinez, had moved to Morrow from Mexico three months before allegedly killing one of his neighbors, Robert Page,    

    Our investigative partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com previously reported. According to the White House, Ponce-Martinez was in the U.S. illegally. 

    In December, two GBI employees – a graphic arts specialist and a homicide investigator – resigned after allegedly taking photos of each other posing with Page’s head. 

    The speech was Trump's first prime-time national televised address and was intended to make the case for funding his long-promised wall on the U.S.'s southern border.

    It came 18 days into a partial federal government shutdown, resulting from disagreement between lawmakers in Congress over whether or not to include funding for the wall in a bill to reopen the government.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories