Trump mentions Georgia killing in border wall speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. - During Tuesday night’s speech to the nation, President Trump cited details of a recent Clayton County homicide – a gruesome killing involving dismemberment -- in making his case for constructing a wall along the southern U.S. border.
The man charged with murder in the November case, Christian Ponce-Martinez, had moved to Morrow from Mexico three months before allegedly killing one of his neighbors, Robert Page,
Our investigative partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com previously reported. According to the White House, Ponce-Martinez was in the U.S. illegally.
In December, two GBI employees – a graphic arts specialist and a homicide investigator – resigned after allegedly taking photos of each other posing with Page’s head.
The speech was Trump's first prime-time national televised address and was intended to make the case for funding his long-promised wall on the U.S.'s southern border.
It came 18 days into a partial federal government shutdown, resulting from disagreement between lawmakers in Congress over whether or not to include funding for the wall in a bill to reopen the government.
