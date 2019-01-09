GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police were called to a Mexican restaurant in Gwinnett County after reports of a shooting.
Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas is there and said there’s a heavy police presence at the scene on Norcross Tucker Road near Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
Authorities said at least one person was taken to a hospital.
We’re working to learn more information about this developing story. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for LIVE updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}