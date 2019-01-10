0 FDA: These chocolate, caramel candies may be contaminated with hepatitis A

The United States Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers of a possible hepatitis A contamination of Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas, a marshmallow candy doused in caramel or chocolate.

The agency is urging the public not to eat any of the products purchased after Nov. 14, 2018, as a worker in the company’s Kentucky facility tested positive for the communicable disease.

The Bauer’s Candies items are available at multiple retail locations and can be purchased online via BauersCandy.com and QVC.

“At this time, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are not aware of any cases of hepatitis A related to consumption of these candies,” but officials are working with the company to issue a voluntary recall of any affected product, according to the FDA announcement.

While transmission of the disease from the candy is low, those who have purchased the candies after Nov. 14 and have not received a vaccination for hepatitis A should immediately consult with their medical provider to ensure postexposure protection. It’s common for infected individuals not to see symptoms until up to 50 days after exposure. Retailers and their employees are urged to do the same.

According to the CDC, people who have been recently exposed to the virus and haven’t been vaccinated should receive a dose of single-antigen hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin within two weeks after exposure.

Hepatitis A is a preventable disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus. It’s typically transmitted between people through contaminated food or water or through the fecal-oral route.

Because the liver is essential in processing nutrients, filtering blood and fighting infection, any inflammation or damage is harmful to the body. The highly contagious virus can range in severity, though most recover over several months. It can, in some cases, lead to liver failure and death.

Thanks to increased vaccination of children and people at risk of hepatitis A, there has been a more than 90 percent decrease in new cases over the past several decades, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of hepatitis A (CDC):

fever

fatigue

loss of appetite

nausea

vomiting

abdominal pain

dark urine

grey-colored stool

joint pain

jaundice

Read more about hepatitis A at CDC.gov.

People who have questions or concerns about the recall should contact Bauer’s Candies at 502-839-3700 or by email at anna@bauerscandy.com.

