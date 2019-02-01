FBI: Drone pilots caught flying in Super Bowl area face fines, jail time

ATLANTA - FBI officials say they have confiscated numerous drones flying around Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of Super Bowl 53.
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction (TFR) in the areas around the stadium and is warning pilots to stay out of the "no drone zone."
Officials issued a stern warning message to the public Thursday that pilots caught flying drones in the area face significant fines and/or jail time.
The FAA is encouraging drone pilots to check their app and be aware of restricted areas.
#Drone pilots can find a #NoDroneZone with our free B4UFLY app. @Centennial_Park and Pemberton Place are both under the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR). Learn more at https://t.co/dDMxNt9vnp #FlySafe #GoPats #LARams #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/N3Nvrm14Jc— The FAA (@FAANews) February 1, 2019
On Friday and Saturday, drones are restricted for one nautical mile around the stadium up to an altitude of 1,000 feet. The same restriction applies Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
On game day, drones are not allowed within a 30 nautical-mile radius of the stadium up to 17,999 feet in altitude from 5:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
"Law enforcement is spending way too much time on drones, when those resources could be used for other security," The FBI office in Atlanta said in a statement Tuesday.
