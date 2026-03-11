Police warn students against ‘Senior Skip Day’ takeover at DeKalb park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are warning students not to take part in a rumored ‘Senior Skip Day’ takeover planned for Wednesday at Wade Walker Park.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the gathering circulating online is not an approved event.

Officials say officers will enforce truancy laws if students skip school and show up at the park.

Police also say they are taking the situation seriously due to criminal activity that has been reported at recent teen takeover events in Cobb County and the city of Atlanta.

Atlanta police say they recovered nearly a dozen guns after responding to a teen takeover along and around the Beltline last week.

Atlanta police said no one was injured.

Then last month, 17 people were arrested after a ‘takeover’ event caused chaos at The Battery in Cobb County.

Cobb County residents say large crowds of teenagers, some appearing as young as 12, overran The Battery.

DKPD says, “Be smart, stay in class.”

If the event occurs, DeKalb County police say they will take appropriate enforcement measures and may charge those involved if illegal activity is involved.

