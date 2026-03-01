‘Teen takeover’ mall rumors draw strong police response

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — After last weekend’s “teen takeover” in Cobb County, law enforcement was out in full force Saturday night.

Changes were also made after multiple takeover events were planned tonight.

Channel 2’s Cory James was live outside Cumberland Mall where a new curfew was in place Saturday.

James went to multiples places nearby where there appeared to be increased security.

Mounted police circled Cumberland Mall Saturday night as Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies and Marietta police staged in nearby parking lots.

This happened on the first day anyone younger than the age of 18 had to be with an adult 21 or older after 3 p.m.

The change was put in place because of this “teen takeover” event last weekend at The Battery.

Nearly 20 people were arrested.

Officials say it was an illegal and unlawful event.

“I saw the SWAT team, K-9 units and a lot of police,” said Lillyana Lilly. She heard about what happened and was shocked to see increased security with her kids.

“I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ They said it’s just parental control and they want to make sure kids have parents before they go in,” Lilly said.

Down the street, Sky Zone Trampoline Park was also surrounded by law enforcement.

An employee told Channel 2 Action News that teens attempted to gather here in the evening, but management called police to shut it down.

And that is what Cobb County police did on social media, telling people a street takeover that was promoted on social media would not be tolerated.

Channel 2’s cameras caught some of those officers patrolling outside Town Center Mall.

And the increased presence wasn’t just in Cobb County.

James spoke with a mom in Gwinnett County who said law enforcement at the Mall of Georgia escorted her son and his friends out.

She shared this video of them being walked across the street and described what police told her.

“He said, ‘Your son was loitering. Him and his friend were just walking around and they didn’t seem to be doing much.’ And because of the issues in Cobb County last weekend with the takeover, they were really cracking down on loitering. And I said, My son isn’t a loiterer. I gave him 50 bucks,” parent Kristyan Perez said.

A spokesperson for Cumberland Mall didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A Mall of Georgia representative said a “teen takeover” event did not take place tonight.

