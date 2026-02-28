Talk of ‘teen takeover’ causes metro Atlanta mall to set curfew

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two more arrests today connected to the chaotic “teen takeover” recently at the Battery, increasing the number of arrests to 19.

Just a mile away, Cumberland Mall is putting a temporary teen curfew in place ahead of another possible gathering. It’s the first time the mall has set a curfew.

Hundreds, including many teens, caused pure chaos at the Battery last weekend. Videos of it went viral, catching the attention of Cobb residents.

Cumberland Mall officials said they want to be proactive with rumors of another takeover happening there, and they hope to avoid a similar scene.

Starting Saturday at 3 p.m., anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or a supervising adult who is at least 21 years old.

Trained security officers will be stationed at all entrances checking IDs for anyone who appears 17 or younger.

One adult can supervise up to four teens but must remain with them at all times.

©2026 Cox Media Group