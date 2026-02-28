Realtors say we’re in a buyer’s market as Georgia home interest rates drop

ATLANTA — Nearly 70% of Georgia homes sold below their list price in 2025, marking the most significant buyer’s market in 13 years.

Homebuyers received an average discount of more than 7% off the asking price as they navigated high interest rates and pandemic-era pricing.

According to a report from Redfin, the housing market saw thousands of homes hit the market in 2025. However, a gap between seller expectations and buyer affordability meant many properties sold only after significant concessions. Recent data suggests this trend could reverse as interest rates begin to drop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna that the current conditions represent a significant shift for the industry.

“We haven’t seen this much of a buyer’s market with so many homes selling for below their listed price since the Great Recession,” Fairweather said.

Real estate professionals say the market has been difficult for sellers who were still hoping for pandemic-era profits.

Maja Sly, a realtor who frequently works with developers, said many of her clients have had to change their approach to attract buyers.

“It’s been brutal, it’s been brutal,” Sly said.

She noted that developers have had to offer various incentives to finalize sales.

“They’ve had to reduce prices, they’ve had buy down interest rates,” Sly said.

The market dynamics began to shift this week as interest rates dipped below 6% for the first time since 2021. Realtors say the drop crossed a mental threshold for many consumers who had been waiting for more affordable options.

Sly reported that her office saw an immediate surge in activity following the rate change.

“My phone was ringing off the hook,” Sly said. “We wrote 10 contracts this week, 10. I haven’t written 10 contracts in a week since 2021.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Sean Rodriguez is navigating the current market as both a realtor and a buyer. He has been searching for a home while saving for a permanent residence. He said the recent decrease in interest rates has changed his outlook on what he can afford.

“I just feel like I’m getting a better value,” Rodriguez said. “I feel like my money is going farther.”

Rodriguez said he is hopeful that the lower rates will allow him to secure a permanent home.

“I’m really hoping that with this, I will find what I need and just, you know, not just my right-now home, but my forever home,” Rodriguez said.

If interest rates remain below 6%, realtors expect the slow housing market conditions of 2025 to end.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group