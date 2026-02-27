Georgia school cafeteria worker arrested on child molestation charges

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A high school cafeteria worker in Georgia has been arrested on child molestation after an investigation into “concerning allegations,” authorities said.

Ashleigh Wilson, 26, of Clayton was arrested and booked into the Rabun County Detention Center on Feb. 26.

She faces charges of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, grooming of a minor and sexual exploitation of a child, the Rabun County Sheriff’s office said.

The arrest happens after Rabun County Board of Education asked the sheriff’s office to investigate Wilson, a cafeteria employee at Rabun County High School, amid allegations of inappropriate physical contact and electronic communication with a minor.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release further information about the case, citing an ongoing criminal investigation. The investigation, once completed, will be turned over to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

